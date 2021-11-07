Leroy C. Willey CHURCH CREEK — Leroy C. Willey, 91, of Church Creek passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home. He was born in Church Creek on January 20, 1930 and was a son of the late Solomon R. and Edith Insley Willey.
Mr. Willey graduated from Cambridge High School. He loved working on the water and enjoyed squirrel hunting, and crossword puzzles. Mr. Willey was also a State Checker Champion.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela Gray of Vienna, two grandchildren Joseph Gray and Jesica Dempster, a brother William B. Willey of Woolford, a special nephew Gary Smith and wife Pat of Cambridge and several other nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Willey is preceded in death by a son Douglas L. Willey, three sisters Miranda Mowbray, Lenore Robinson and Elsie Foxwell and four brothers Emmett Willey, Wilbert Willey, Orville Willey, Daniel Willey and Robert Willey, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 am at Old Trinity Churchyard with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 16, Church Creek, MD 21622. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
