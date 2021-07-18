Les and Nancy Bowman Leslie A. “Les” Bowman and Nancy Jean Keller Bowman, both of Easton, MD, have died following separate and difficult battles with chronic illnesses. Les, 74, passed away on October 13, 2020, at his home. Nancy, 71, joined him nine months later, on July 13, 2021.
Les and Nancy first met in New Haven, CT, while she was a student at Southern Connecticut State University, and he was beginning a 40+ year career with the Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET). They married in August 1972 and built their life and family together first in Windsor, CT, before settling into the shoreline town of Old Saybrook, CT.
It was on the waterfront where the couple felt most at home. They enjoyed sailing along the coasts of Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts for more that 40 years, making memories at favorite ports including Block Island, RI, Fisher’s Island, NY, and Stonington, CT. Les and Nancy also built lifelong friendships through the sailing community as members of the Baldwin Yacht Club and North Cove Yacht Club, with Les serving as Commodore of each. In Old Saybrook they became pillars of the small-town community, with Les serving for more than a decade on the town’s Harbor Management Commission, and Nancy as a well-known teacher and realtor.
The couple was most highly-regarded by those who knew them for their kindness, decency, and commitment to raising their family. Les and Nancy provided a warm, loving, and supportive environment for their children Lindsey Keller Bowman, currently of London, England, and L. Andrew Bowman, of Springfield, VA, and they took their greatest pride in seeing their children grow and thrive.
In 2016, Les and Nancy left the Connecticut shoreline for the beautiful bayside town of Easton to be closer to their children, daughter-in-law Misako Bowman, and their beloved grandchildren, Claire and Henry Bowman, of Springfield, VA. There they enjoyed life as active members of the Easton Club East community, enjoying activities such as golf, billiards, bridge, and community movie nights. Nancy also became a local fixture after taking on the role of Assistant Director of the Oxford Community Center.
In addition to their loving children and grandchildren, Nancy is survived by her sister Dianne Stone and her husband Bob, of Florida; brother William Keller and his wife Brunella, of Connecticut; sister Kathleen Keller, of Massachusetts; brother Barry Keller, of Connecticut; brother James Keller and his wife Lisa, of Connecticut; and sister Mary Keller, of Connecticut. Les is survived by his sister Nancy Holmander and her husband Carl, of Massachusetts.
The family would like to honor the profound caring and commitment of the wonderful staff at Talbot Hospice, who allowed Les and Nancy to pass with comfort and dignity at home in the company of their loved ones. In lieu of flowers, they ask for contributions to be made to the organization to support the needs of other families in their most vulnerable and difficult times.
A Celebration of Life honoring Les and Nancy will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.