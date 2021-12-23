Levin M. "Tommy" Niblett, Jr. BUCKTOWN — Levin M. "Tommy" Niblett, Jr., 54, of Bucktown passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center in Laurel, MD. He was born in Cambridge on January 3, 1967 and was a son of Helen Coffman Niblett-Griffiths and the late Levin M. "Tom" Niblett, Sr.
Tommy graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1985. He worked at Pep-up and later went to work with Dorchester County Roads Board and retired in August of this year. He enjoyed playing golf, watching football and baseball and cutting grass. Tommy also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Sherri Niblett of Bucktown, a daughter HaleyNiblett Hacker and husband Spencer of Bucktown, his mother Helen Niblett-Griffiths and husband John of Cambridge and a sister Lisa N. Herbert and husband Alan of Linkwood, his pet dog Jake and several aunts and uncles. Besides his father, Tommy is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Frances Spear, father in law and mother in law Delmas and Mary Warfield.
A celebration of life for Tommy will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
