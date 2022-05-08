Lillian MILLBRAE, CA — Fairbank LILLIAN (LEE) FAIRBANK
OBITUARY
1920 - 2022
Lillian (Lee) Fairbank died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Millbrae, California.
Born in 1920 in Arlington, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Arthur C. Artus and Elizabeth Pohlmeyer Artus. Lee was a student at Rider University and Rutgers University College and subsequently worked for Rutgers University, Bakelite Corporation and Seaboard Coastline Railroad. On a cold December day in 1945, Lee married U.S. Navy Lt. John LeRoy Fairbank.
Over the years, Lee and John (who died in 2009), lived in New Jersey, Maryland and Florida and have thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world, being directors of Camp LeRoy (an annual family tradition for over 35 years in Bozman, Maryland) and nurturing a large group of family and friends.
Always active in her community, Lee was a member of the Presbyterian
Church, St. Michael’s Women’s Club, Riverview Garden Club, and Miles River Yacht Club, as well as volunteering at Memorial Hospital In Easton, Maryland.
Lee’s North Star has always been FAMILY. She did a remarkable job of keeping all members together with cards, notes, calls and for the last 12 years…email. At age 90, she learned how to email on her new Apple.
Throughout her life, Lee was proud that her father (WW I), her husband (WW II) and her son (Vietnam) served in the U.S. Navy.
Lee is survived by her son, Robert (Anna), and her daughter, Nancy Findley (Danny); three granddaughters, Beth Montgomery (Michael), Kathryn Beckenhauer (Ted) and Emily Fairbank (Johnny); four great grands: Mary Hall and Cora Montgomery, Anne and John Beckenhauer.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
