Lilly F. Harman EAST NEW MARKET — On July 16, 2022, Lilly Frances Harman passed away at Autumn Lake Health Care at Chesapeake Woods, Cambridge, Maryland. Lilly was born on August 29, 1938 in Golden Hill, Maryland. She was the youngest child of the late Walter Brittingham, Sr. and the late Lillie Mae Frazier Brittingham.
Lilly attended schools in Golden Hill, Maryland and graduated from South Dorchester High School in 1956. During her life she worked at the Western Publishing Company, and Airpax Electronics, retiring in 2000. Lilly was most proud of her family, tirelessly nurturing and helping all she could. Lilly had various interests but mostly providing a warm and comfortable home for her family, spending time at their home in the mountains of West Virginia, taking trips with her family, shopping, cooking, and spending time with friends. She truly enjoyed the monthly meetings of "The Coffee Clutch" with her classmates at the bakery and attending the auction at American Corners. Rather it be playing card games or going to auctions she was a competitive adversary. She attended Chateau Community Church, where she was active and helped all she could.
Lilly married the love of her life, Darryl on March 12th, 1976. They lived in the same home in Woodland Acres, East New Market their entire married life. She is survived by her husband, 4 sons, Keith Todd (Mary), East New Market, Aaron Harman (Cindy), Cambridge, Barry Todd (Ros), Pennsylvania, Craig Harman (Lisa), Cambridge. Her grandchildren, Adam Todd (Sherry), Ryan Harman (Julia), Meagan Harman, Tiffany Harman (Manning), Cheyenne Harman, and Brandon Harman (Amy). Her Great-Grandchildren, Blake, Oakley, Oaklynn, Scarlett, Ryleigh, Isabelle, and Issac. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lilly is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Elizabeth Elzey, Ida Creighton, Walter Brittingham Jr., Becky Condon, Helen Todd, Jesse Brittingham, Ruth Jones, and Sam Brittingham.
The family would like to thank Jennifer Brant, PA, and the staff of Dorchester Family Medicine, and Dr. Terry Detrich for the expert care and concern for her welfare over the years. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of the Autumn Lake Health Care at Chesapeake Woods for their care and respect shown to her during her stay there.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Larry Wroten officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chateau Community Church, c/o Diana Short, 4207 Middletown Branch Road, Vienna, MD 21869 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 909 Progress Circle Ste. 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
