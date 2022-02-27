Linda B. Livingston EASTON — Linda Irene Bridges Livingston of St. Michaels, Died, Wednesday evening peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born October 24, 1942 at the Memorial Hospital, Easton, the daughter of the late; Lydia Camper Bridges and Cleveland Weldon Bridges. Ms. Livingston "Linda", was so very proud of the business she, and her husband Chuck built together, and ran for 50 years, Livingston Septic Service. She will be truly missed and never forgotten.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 61 yrs. Charles T. Livingston (Chuck), (Brother) Perry Michael Bridges, (Daughter) Julie Livingston Jones and late daughter Jane Mairi Livingston and (Grandchildren) Lindsay Marie Jones and Thomas W. Jones, Jr. (TJ), (Great Grandchildren) Lydia Madison Murphy, Brandt Thomas Jones and Blake Addison Jones and her two beloved cats (Miss Kitty and Holly). She was a dedicated Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend am so glad "God" chose Linda Irene Bridges Livingston to help Him in "Heaven".
She was wonderful here on Earth.
A viewing will be held at the Framptom Funeral home- Ostrowski Chapel 312 S. Talbot Street St. Michaels, on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Bozman United Methodist Church, Bozman, MD on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. where a viewing will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be in the Neavitt Cemetery
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601.
