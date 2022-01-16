Linda C. Roark DENTON — Linda Christine Roark of Denton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the UM Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. She was 57 years old.
Born in Baltimore City, MD, Mrs. Roark was the daughter of the late Bernard Edwards and June Grace Grimes Edwards.
Mrs. Roark had attended Old Mill High School in Millersville, MD. She was a loving homemaker, a great teacher for her children, and a devout Christian. She loved Christmas, travelling, decorating, shopping for her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She was a terrific and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mrs. Roark is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard R Roark, Sr. of Denton; three sons: Stephen A. Roark of Denton, Michael P. Roark (Michelle) of Lutherville, MD, and Richard R. Roark, Jr. (Lindsay) of Arnold, MD; a brother, Bill Edwards (Diana) of Millersville, MD; seven grandchildren: Maddox, Austin, Brynn, Delaney, Aubrey, Mckenzie, and Rielyn; as well as many loving cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Edwards.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, January 21st, at the Moore Funeral home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 3 until 4 before the service. The interment will be private.
If friends wish to send a memorial donation in Mrs. Roark's memory, the family suggests sending it to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com for more information.
