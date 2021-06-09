Linda E. Cox CHURCH HILL — Linda Elizabeth Era Cox, 67, of Church Hill, was peacefully called home to our Lord on June 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Linda was born to Alva Collins Era and Harvey J. Era, Sr. on December 10, 1953. She grew up on Warwick Road in East New Market and learned to cull oysters and work the produce fields at an early age being from a family of waterman and farmers. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Easton, traveling by bus for twelve years and graduating in 1971. On September 2, 1972 she married Donald "Bud" H. Cox, Jr. and together they were blessed with three wonderful children; Jennifer E. O'Neill of Centreville, Donald H. Cox III (Wendy) of Chestertown, and SFC (Ret.) Christopher J. Cox (Sarah) of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, Brittani O'Neill of Harrington, Shannon O'Neill of Chestertown, Donald H. Cox IV of Chestertown and Chelsea, Cora, and Colby Cox of Greensboro; one greatgrandchild, Jayden O'Neill of Harrington.
Linda was a homemaker and stay at home mom. She was the Betty Crocker and Paula Deen of the entire family who dearly loved to bake and cook and was most generous to everyone. She had a special touch with lasagna, mac & cheese, and applesauce cake.
Linda was a truly loyal military spouse as she supported Bud and his thirty year career including relocating the family in 1981 from Dorchester County to U.S. Army Europe Command in Germany for a three year tour returning to Maryland in 1984 where Bud retained an active status with the Maryland National Guard, retiring in 2001.
Linda had a passion for creating and crafting and when Bud retired they shared a small business and participated in the circuit of shows and festivals meeting many people, making lots of friends and enjoying a pastime together. Preparing a fried chicken lunch with all the sides and spending a day on the Choptank crabbing with Bud and her brothers was her version of being on a cruise, she loved everything about it. She had a green thumb with gardening of her tomatoes, flowers, and plants and was an avid canning and freezing lady always preparing for the future. Linda was a dedicated parishioner with Our Mother of Sorrows/ Saint Peter the Apostle in Centreville where she served as a Eucharistic minister and altar server for many years. Linda was loving, caring and sharing; she was slow to anger, forgiving and rich in kindness.
In addition to her children she is survived by her beloved husband of forty nine wonderful years, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Bud Cox, her mother Alva J. Era, brothers James M. Era (Terri), and Harvey J. Era, Jr. (Brenda), and a sister Debbie Mills (Jay), all of East New Market. She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey J. Era, Sr. who passed on September 18, 2012.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at Our Mother of Sorrows in Centreville. Rev. Clemons Manistra will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery in Secretary. Fellow parishioners will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Compass Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Linda and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville MD 21617 or Our Mother of Sorrows, 303 Chesterfield Avenue, Centreville MD 21617
