Linda Faith Coleman Linda Faith (Morris) Coleman of Sevierville, TN formerly of Greensboro, MD. passed away peacefully and with her family at her side. At the home of her daughter in Dandridge, TN, after a six month battle with cancer on May 14, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Shreve and Annie E. Morris, born April 29, 1950 in Easton, MD.
She was married 48 yrs to John Wesley Coleman, Jr. until his death on May 9, 2017.
Before retiring to TN she worked for the Caroline County Commissioners in Denton, MD.
She is survived by children: Donna (Eddie), Dawn (Larry) and Johnny lll, sisters: Debbie Dorsey and Kathie Hutchins. Many grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by siblings: Betty Ann Cecil, Mary Lomax, Benny, Johnny, Shreve and Glen Morris.
Memorial donations can be made to :
Talbot Hospice Foundation
586 Cynwood Ave
Easton, MD 21601
Arrangements were made by, Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home of Morristown, TN
