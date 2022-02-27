Linda Joyce Motta EASTON — Linda Joyce Motta (Floyd) passed away peacefully on Saturday February 19, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice. She was born on June 5, 1947, in Washington, DC to the late John T Floyd and Alice M Floyd (Abel).
She was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD, 1965.
She married the love of her life, Charles John Motta, Jr on September 3, 1966, in Brentwood, MD at Brentwood Methodist Church.
She worked for the US AID as well as a legal secretary for some time. She also worked for the US Department of Agriculture International Apiculture Congress at the University of MD. She studied at UMBC and University of MD, with her interest and field of study being in Classical Archaeology, which led her to earning a BA from UMBC in 1984 and Master's degree from the University of MD College Park in Classical Studies. Through her studies she spent time traveling and participating in archaeological digs in Cypress, Israel, Italy, Egypt, Greece, Jordan and locally in Baltimore and Annapolis. She also travelled extensively with her husband to many places overseas and within the United States.
She had a love for all animals and birds but especially her dogs, the Portuguese Water dog. Her first Portuguese Water dog, Sable, led her to becoming a breeder and participating in agility trials and shows from 1991 until a few years ago. She was a member of the American Kennel Club and Talbot County Kennel Club and made countless friends from her years of showing and breeding. She was named Breeder of the Year and received an award from the American Kennel Club. She was very proud of all her accomplishments with her dogs and litters and loved every single one of them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles J, her son Christopher J Motta, wife Judy granddaughters Kaliegh and Emily, her daughter Jennifer K Stitcher (Motta) husband Craig, grandsons, Stone and Dawson. Her sister Joy Jernigan (Floyd) husband Gordon, nieces Tabitha, Tish and nephew Lee. Her brother John Floyd, wife Janna and nephew Ryan and niece AnnaMarie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
