Linda L. Elliott EAST NEW MARKET — Linda Lee Elliott, 79, of East New Market, died April 9, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula in Salisbury. Born January 14, 1943 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey J. "Doc" Era and Norma Lee Bradshaw Era.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in East New Market.
She is survived by a son, Willard F. "Will" Massey and wife Lourdes E. "Louie" Massey of Salisbury; three grandsons, Hunter Nicholas Massey of Salisbury University, Tyler Christopher Massey of Salisbury University, and Parker Christian Massey of United States Military Academy West Point; several cousins and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Ward.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00AM Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock.
Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P. O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
