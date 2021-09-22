Linda Lee Warfield Wilcox CAMBRIDGE — Linda L. Warfield, 72, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods. She was born on August 17, 1949 to the late Stephen Marvin Wilcox and Peggy Ruark Wilcox.
Linda attended schools in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School Class of 1967. She worked for many years with Airpax, and also delivered newspapers locally for several years. In her free time, Linda loved reading books, especially mysteries and thrillers. She enjoyed singing, playing rummy, crocheting, latch hook, and any kind of board game. She was known to play Dungeons and Dragons periodically with her son. Linda had a special love for animals, and would nurture and care for them through thick and thin. She was a member of Spedden Seward United Methodist Church and was a member of the choir.
Linda is survived by her son William S. Warfield of Cambridge, her daughter Kathy L. Warfield of Seaford, DE; her granddaughter Ava E. Jones of Seaford; her siblings Darlene Lyons of Williamsburg, VA and Donnie Wilcox of East New Market, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her sisters Vickie Wilcox and Joyce Worrel.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2 PM at Spedden Seward Cemetery with Pastor Nan Duerling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. 700 Locust St Cambridge, MD to help defray funeral costs. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home P.A.
