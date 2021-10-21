Linda M Allen CAMBRIDGE — Linda May Allen passed away Sunday evening, October 17, 2021 at her home in Cambridge, MD with her husband of 47 years Robert "Bob" Allen at her side.
She was born November 27, 1947 in Cambridge. She grew up on the family farm on Chateau Dr. East New Market where she later raised her family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ruby Smith also of East New Market, her brother Wayne Smith and baby sister who passed at birth.
In addition to a loving wife to Bob, she was the mother of two sons, Robert J Allen IV, husband of Laura Allen of Crozet, VA, and Dr. Patrick H Allen, husband of Dr. Michelle Allen of Cambridge, MD. Known affectionately as MaMa, she was the proud grandmother of four exceptional grandchildren, Mason and Lila of Crozet, VA and Kaylee and Kellan of Cambridge, MD. They filled her heart with joy.
Linda graduated Salisbury State University after raising her sons, and spent her career as an elementary educator and later mentored new teachers in Dorchester, Talbot and Caroline Counties. Students remember her fondly as a kind and devoted teacher who could quickly unarm an unruly student with "the look."
A child of God, Linda served her Lord as a communicant at the Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge. Family, friends and the larger Dorchester County community meant the world to Linda and she deeply cherished those relationships. She was loyal, fiercely independent, and honest to a fault. Kind, forgiving and gentle, she cared for anyone who needed help, a smile or words of encouragement.
Linda had an unparalleled zest for life. Wicked smart, stylish and adventuresome, she never met a boxer dog she didn't love, and made friends everywhere she went. That one of a kind unmistakable laugh drew people to Linda but it was her humble and giving personality that formed so many life-long friendships and made her beloved by all those whose path she crossed. She gave her heart and soul to her family and friends and will forever be greatly missed but her love will live within many for a lifetime.
A Celebration of Life Service with Eucharist will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 9:00 AM on Sunday, October 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Boxer Rescue, Christ Episcopal Church,or American Cancer Society.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home and Mid Shore Cremation Center, Cambridge. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
