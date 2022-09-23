Linda Marie Mann RIDGELY — Linda Marie Mann of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. She was 78 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Mrs. Mann was the daughter of the late Henry Ellsworth O'Donnell and Margaret Pearl Mason O'Donnell. Her husband, J. Michael Mann died February 23, 2015.
Mrs. Mann was a 1962 graduate of Stevensville High School. She moved to Denton in 1979 where she and her husband grew chickens. Starting around 2000, she became a substitute teacher for Caroline County. She loved working in her yard, growing flowers, scrapbooking, and making crafts. In addition, she liked to go camping and loved kids and life!
Mrs. Mann is survived by two sons, Michael Mann, Sr. (Barbi) of Greensboro and David Mann (Becky) of Denton; three grandchildren: Michael Mann, Jr. "J.R.", Mitchell Mann (Liz), and Brittni Barcase (Johnny); seven great-grandchildren: Summer, Gavyn, Gunner, Beau, Laila, Matthew, and Katelyn; one sister, Barbara Wilkins of Ridgely; and a brother, Greg Rainer (Mona) of Cape Coral, FL.
A visitation in memory of Linda will be held from 5 until 7 on Tuesday evening, September 27th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton. A Mass of Christian Burial for both Linda and her husband, Mike, will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 28th, at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church on Central Avenue in Ridgely. Following the service on Wednesday, both Linda and her husband will be inurned into Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Linda, she had suggested that they be sent to Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Street, Ridgely, MD 21660, or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
