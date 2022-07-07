Linda Sue Veal DELMAR, DE — Linda Sue Veal of Delmar, DE passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. She was 64 years old. Ms. Veal was the daughter of the late Lowman Luther Ott, Jr., and Esther Bell Melvin Ott.
Linda enjoyed drinking her coffee and watching the deer and birds, especially hummingbirds behind her home. Linda was an avid animal lover and especially loved her daughter, Carrie's, dog Zoey and her new chihuahua, Lovie. On any given day you could find Linda enjoying time spent with her daughters and especially playing with her granddaughter, Kiersten. Linda enjoyed reading books, dancing, picking blueberries and watching the Price is Right with Kiersten. Linda especially enjoyed holidays with her family baking cookies and teaching them how to roll the dough. She loved supporting her daughter, Mariah's small business and proudly shared on Facebook every single item Mariah made. Each night you could find Linda, who was a night owl, in her bedroom with her daughter, Carrie laughing and reminiscing about the day. Linda always had fun hanging out with her sisters and enjoyed each moment spent with loved ones.
Ms. Veal is survived by her two daughters, who made up the entirety of her world, Carrie Anne Harris and her husband Brett of Delmar, DE and Mariah Kay Veal of Denton, MD. Linda had one incredibly special granddaughter Kiersten whom she loved dearly. She had two sisters, Marilyn Townsend of Fruitland, MD and Karilyn Ott-Harmon of Delmar, MD and several, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Linda was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Jones, and Sheila Beasley.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 AM before the service. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
