Linda T. Parks Tyler ST. MICHAELS — Linda Tyler Parks of St. Michaels, passed away on September 7, 2022, at Candlelight Cove where she had resided since March 2021. She was 78 years old.
Linda was born on October 14, 1943, in Cambridge, MD, the daughter of the late Cecil Calvert Tyler and Laurena Creighton Tyler of Hoopers Island. Educated at Salisbury State College, she taught second grade in the Dorchester and Caroline County Schools for 26 years. She was highly regarded as an excellent teacher, retiring in 2004.
Linda was very talented and creative. Her classroom was welcoming and filled with her hand drawn creations. An accomplished artist, several of her oil paintings grace the homes of family and friends. She formulated the plans for rehabbing her home in St. Michaels and supervised the work as it progressed. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Every project was completed with excellence.
Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Don Parks. She has a daughter, Jodi
Parks Anders, of St. Michaels and granddaughter, Morgan, of Easton.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 12 PM to 1:30 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM. After the service, burial will be at the Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Alzheimer's Association, 213 W. Main St., Salisbury, MD, 21801 or www.alz.org/maryland.
