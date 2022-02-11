Linda Trippe Libby EASTON — Easton; Linda was born in Easton to Richard and Marian Trippe on March 17, 1958 and passed away February 6, 2022 at her home in Easton. After graduating from Easton High School in 1976, she attended the McQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing in Easton graduating in 1979. Her nursing career began as a registered nurse at Easton Memorial Hospital.
Linda and Peter Libby, a fellow registered nurse working at Memorial Hospital, were married at Christ Church, Easton, by Suffragan-Bishop-Elect Charles Longest May 20, 1989.
In 1997, she began working for Genesis HealthCare as a Case Manager based in Annapolis but continued to live on the Shore. In 2002, she graduated from St. Joseph's College in Maine earning a Bachelor's Degree in HealthCare Administration. In 2005 she returned to Memorial Hospital as an Administrative Supervisor working at both Memorial and Dorchester General, continuing in this position until illness forced her to leave.
Linda has been a member of Christ Church since childhood and especially enjoyed the contemporary services. Her greatest love was the Wednesday Healing Service where the people attending and the service always warmed her heart.
Linda had several dogs through her lifetime which she loved dearly, especially Maddie, her last one. She is survived by her parents and her brother, Richard Trippe, Jr. (Beth), and their children, Richard Trippe, III (Alison), Abbie Black (Dean) and their children, Clifton, Elizabeth, and Wren.
Funeral Services will be held at Christ Church, Easton, on Saturday, February 19 at 11:00AM
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive Easton, MD. 21601
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit Framptom.com)
