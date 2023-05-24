Linda W. Eigenbrode GREENWOOD, DE — Linda W. Eigenbrode of Greenwood, DE, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the AccentCare Hospice at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. She was 74 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on July 27, 1948, Mrs. Eigenbrode was the daughter of the late Elmer Stewart Woodward and Mary Louise Lyden Woodward. She was a 1966 graduate of Colonel Richardson High School.
For many years, Mrs. Eigenbrode worked in the office of Easton Hardware. She had also worked for Niley Reality and Neal Insurance in Denton. She really enjoyed working in her flower garden, but she was always happiest enjoying time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Eigenbrode is survived by her husband, Robert L. Eigenbrode of Greenwood; three sons: R. Jeffery Eigenbrode (Stephanie Licata) of Easton, Alan Eigenbrode (Tammy) of Trappe, MD, and Gregory Eigenbrode (Melissa) of Denton; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Woodward (Patty) of Hurlock, MD; and six grandchildren: Rachel, Carlie, Elizabeth, Kyle, Hadley, and Kane; many nieces and nephews; and her precious little dog, Abbey.
There will be a memorial celebration of Mrs. Eigenbrode's life at 2 PM on Monday, June 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 1 until 2 before the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends donate to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Drive, Ste 407, Newark, DE 19713.
