Linford Robert Evans HOUSTON, DE — Linford Robert Evans aka "Woofy" & "Pops", age 79 of Houston, DE, was called home to be with his loved ones on January 18, 2022. He was born on October 3, 1942, in Solebury Township, PA, son of the late William Luther and Florence (Hoagland) Evans.
He lived most of his life in Bucks County. Linford worked at PFD in Flemington, NJ, Bucks County Vineyards in Lahaska, PA, and at a filling station. He also worked at Harvey's Lake Borough in Harvey's Lake, PA as a road crew member and ended his career at Sam's Club, in Salisbury, MD. Linford loved hunting in the mountains as well as fishing and traveling across the States. He truly loved wildlife.
In addition to his parents, Linford was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Patricia; his sons-in-law: Carmen Ott and Gary Hoover; his 4 great-grandchildren: Amy Vargas, Laura Vargas, Nicole Adams, and Christopher Adams; his sisters: Gloria Evans and Lorraine Meskill; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his daughters and sons: Lisa and Dave Vargas of Phillipsburg, NJ, Patty and Ernie Beam of Easton, PA, Renee and Douglas White of East Amwell, NJ, Wendy Hoover of Plymouth, PA, Chester Adams Jr. of Choctaw, OK, Dawn and Douglas Ellsworth Sr. of Houston, DE, and Richard and Jen Adams Sr. of Dallas, PA; his 21 grandchildren; and his 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, DE.
