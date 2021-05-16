Lisa Beakley EASTON — Lisa Louise Beakley, of Easton passed away on April 30, 2021 at the age of 54.
She was born in Easton, MD November 18, 1966, to Harold and Jean Thompson Laughery.
Lisa was a hairdresser by trade, owning her own salon. When she was not at the salon, she could be found gardening or decorating her home. Lisa used her artistic ability to create lovely masterpieces.
Lisa is survived by her husband, David B. Beakley and his children Steffani and David M. Beakley, her mother, Jean Laughery, sister, Wendy Winchell, brother, Joel Carver and niece, Christy Winchell.
Visitation will be held at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, Maryland, on Saturday May 22, 2021, from 4-6PM with a service beginning at 6PM.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
