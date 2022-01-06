Lisa Heaton Richter CAMBRIDGE — Lisa Heaton (nee Richter) passed away peacefully on Friday December 31, 2021 at Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, MD. Born in Hershey, PA on August 31, 1958, Lisa spent her childhood in Oak Ridge, TN. After college at the University of Tennessee, she joined the Navy and served as a Laboratory Officer and medical technologist in hospital and drug testing laboratories. She came to Bethesda Naval Hospital in 1990 and in 1992 married LT Robert Heaton. After her Navy career Lisa contributed to her community through work with local business organizations, youth sports leagues, bookkeeping/accounting, and business management. After her children graduated from college, Lisa moved from Bethesda to Cambridge and became involved with several local clubs and organizations including the Wednesday Morning Artists, and the Wednesday Writers Group. Lisa thrived in her adopted home and loved being on the Eastern Shore. She supported the Dorchester Center of the Arts, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and other local charities and organizations. Lisa is survived by her parents, Conrad Richter and Karleen Richter. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Heaton, Jr., sons Karl Hilderbrand and Ian Heaton, daughter Amy Heaton, stepdaughter Sara Heaton, grandson Samuel Hilderbrand, and sisters Jennifer Richter, Samantha Pack, Kate Shult, and Amy Richter. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org). For online condolences please visit www.framptom.com.
