Lloyd Holmes Scribner Lloyd Scribner, MD 8/16/1934 - 6/29/2021, died in Salisbury, MD after a hip fracture.
He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and attended Union Springs Academy in NY, Atlantic Union College in MA and Loma Linda University School of Medicine in CA. He completed orthopaedic surgery residency in Syracuse and Buffalo, NY. He and Marjorie Howes Scribner Pendleton raised their 5 children, Brenda, Gregory, Keith, Kelvin and Robson, in Takoma Park MD, where Dr. Scribner had his orthopedic surgery practice, from 1965 until he retired and moved to Easton MD in 2012.
Dr. Scribner is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Florence, his sister, Marie Johnson, and his son, Keith. He is survived by his cat, Bumper, and by 4 children and 12 grandchildren: Brenda and her son Nick, Greg and his daughters Rachel and Krista (with Julia Hann Scribner), Keith's sons Denver Harris (with Marcia Harris) and Brendan Scribner (with Leanne Knox), Kelvin and his children Nicole, Rocne and Tay (with Lynette Klim Scribner), and Robson and his children, Robbie and Heather (with Cathy Bishop) and Christiana and Elisha (with Tukta Kamphakdee Scribner).
A graveside memorial and military salute will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood MD on August 21, at 10 am. Everyone is welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.