Lois M. Pritchett CAMBRIDGE — Lois Mundy Pritchett peacefully went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Christiana Care in Wilmington DE. Lois lost her hard fought battle with CoVid 19 pneumonia. Lois was born March 2, 1939 in York, Pennsylvania to Robert Mundy Sr. and Freida Bailey Mundy.
She was one of eight brothers and sisters which have all preceded her in passing from this life. Helen, Larry, Marlin, Betty, Ruthie, Gerald and Delores. Lois lived most of her young life in Mt. Airey MD. and enjoyed the 50's lifestyle. She followed her sisters into nursing where she graduated from City Hospital Nursing Training. She kept that knowledge for the rest of her life. She than met Sangston "Sonny" Pritchett and they married in 1960. Sonny's parents considered her their daughter. She decided to become a homemaker with the birth of their son Del. She was an excellent mother and meticulous housekeeper. She and Sonny moved in 1970 to Cambridge from Edgemere, MD. Sonny and Lois traveled extensively with his job. She was a caregiver for many family members. She enjoyed the slots, fishing and crabbing, travel, country and gospel music and family get togethers. She also was an excellent seamstress and designed and made many show clothes for her son of which she was a great supporter of his music career.
She is survived by her son Del and his wife Sue which she considered her daughter and gambling partner. She also has three grandchildren Candi Callaway, Michelle Marvel and husband Pierre, Amy Walton and husband Michael, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and sister and brother-in-law's. Her husband Sonny preceded her in passing November 13, 2021. She was a great person that enjoyed life and laughter and will be missed by family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kai Terry, Dylan Callaway, Pierre Marvel, Michael Walton, Bryan Callaway, Brian Short and Scott Wilson. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Hurley.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Raymond Absner and her nephew Andy Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
