Lois Slaughter Usilton PRESTON — Lois Slaughter Usilton of Preston, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was 80 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD, Mrs. Usilton was the daughter of the late Roy S. Slaughter, Sr. and Anna Margaret Weaver Slaughter. Her husband, J. Mervin "Puppy" Usilton, died July 10, 2014.
Mrs. Usilton was a 1959 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton. She had worked as a secretary and office manager for many businesses in the Denton area. She was an avid gardener and had obtained her Master Gardener's Certificate.
Mrs. Usilton is survived by her daughter, Dawn Detwiler (Michael) of Preston; a brother, Roy S. Slaughter, Jr. (Sharon) of Denton; a niece, Holly Slaughter of Denton; a nephew, Allen Slaughter (Wendy) of Preston; numerous great nieces and nephews and two great nephews; her dogs, Buddy and Tipp, and her "fur-baby" grand dog, Jazz.
Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send a memorial gift in Lois's memory, the family suggests sending it to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
