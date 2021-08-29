Lon Hayes Smith EASTON — Lon Hayes Smith, a resident of Easton, Maryland., died on August 22, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born on March 15, 1937 to Avise Hayes Smith and Delton Smith and raised by his mother in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. He attended the University of West Virginia, graduating in 1959 with a B.S. in Business. While in college he was a member of KA fraternity.
Lon moved to Washington, D.C., after college and worked at a variety of financial institutions, including Paine Webber and E.F. Hutton, while earning his MBA degree at American University at night. He retired in 2004 as Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley.
While working at Paine Webber, Lon met his future wife, Lindsley Wheeler Smith, a native of Easton. They married in 1979 and in 2004 retired to the home they built on the Wheeler family farm on Trippe Creek.
Lon enjoyed playing golf at the Talbot Country Club and was proud to have shot his age just a month before he died. He was a regular at the lunch table at the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club when he and Lindsley were in town. They usually spent three months of the winter in Naples, Florida.
Lon was grateful to have made many wonderful friends in his seventeen years of living on the Eastern Shore. He is survived by his wife, Lindsley, and by Whitney Smith, his son from his previous marriage to Patricia Altschul. He is survived as well by his sisters-in-law, Adrienne Rudge and Susan Wheeler, and his brother-in-law, Charles Wheeler, and by his beloved nieces and nephews and their children. A memorial service for Lon will be private.
Lon served on the board of Talbot Hospice and continued to support its work in the community. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD, 21601
