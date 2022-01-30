Loretta Young Blakely EASTON — Loretta Young Blakely of Easton, MD passed away on January 11, 2022. Loretta was born in Sophia, WV on October 1, 1942 to the late Rev. Cleveland Richard Young and Susan Mae Reid Young.
Loretta's memory is cherished by her husband Lewis Blakely, to whom she was married for 59 years; two children, Cindy Carrier and her husband Robert of Harwood, MD, Shawn Blakely and his wife Tara of Stevensville, MD; her five grandchildren, Kyle and Ben Carrier, Grace, William and Connor Blakely. Loretta is also survived by her five siblings, Lenvil Young and his wife Topsy, Sallie Blair, Paul Young, Elizabeth Flanagan and her husband Dave, Roger Young and his wife Sandy; and many nieces and nephews and life-long friends. She is predeceased by her brothers Jimmie and Johnny Young.
Loretta will be remembered for her gracious and generous heart, her love and adoration of her family, her faith in the Lord and her gift of teaching.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
For updated service information and online condolences, please visit www. fhnfuneralhome.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.