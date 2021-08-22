Lori Marie EASTON — Smith Lori Marie Smith of Easton gained her wings Tuesday, August 10th after a long hard fought battle with a chronic illness. Lori was born in Washington D.C. to Mary Newman and Charles Previs. At a young age she moved to Easton, Maryland where she made her home until her passing. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all and was extremely excited to welcome a granddaughter into the world. The most joy in her life truly came from her children and grandchildren. She could always be found near family or friends or with a cup of coffee and her pets surrounding her. She will be truly missed by everyone she had the chance to meet in her short time.
Lori is survived by her parents, Mary Newman and Charles Previs of Easton, a brother Lee Newman of Gaithersburg, a sister Bobbi Shown (Mitch) of Cambridge, her children Christopher Newman (Christine) of East New Market, Paul Smith (Abby) of Preston, lifelong partner Raymond Trice of Easton, mother-in-law Gail Smith of Greensboro, nieces and nephews Spencer, Zachary, Ashley, and Mitchell, and grandchildren Christopher, Jaxon, Owen, Gage, Paulie, and Rowen Marie and many other friends along the way. A public celebration of life will be held August 28th at the American Legion Post 70 in Easton, Maryland at 29511 Canvasback Drive for family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Lori Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.