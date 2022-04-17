Lorna Carlin Chadwick Shinn EASTON — Lorna Carlin Chadwick Shinn
Easton
Lorna Shinn died peacefully at Candlelight Cove Tuesday April 5th surrounded by family and friends. She was 98 years old.
She was born in Philadelphia, December 11, 1923, to the late John J. and Helen Carlin. Lorna graduated from Girls High School in 1941. She was employed by Tustin and Cook during the Second World War. She had fond memories of the the local workers bringing her hot "Lorna Doone" cookies from the nearby bakery. She and her sisters Patricia Sperling and Joanne Bradley volunteered for the USO and attended many dances with young men going off to war. They had many offers of marriage!
Lorna was blessed with two families: Chadwicks and Shinns. Both husbands Allan R. Chadwick and Wilbert Joseph Shinn predecease her. She is survived by daughters Nona Helen Chadwick, Jane Ennis Chadwick, Judith Ann Chadwick, and son John Carlin Chadwick and his wife Kim. Lorna is also survived by several grandchildren: Alyssa and Nathan Taler and great grandchild Gwen, grandchildren Caitlin Chadwick and Ian Chadwick. She is also survived by Peter Shinn, grandchildren Becky and Daniel Shinn, and grandson "Joey" Joseph Sams.
Lorna is also survived and loved by her niece Elizabeth Bradley, nephew David and Mya Bradley, nieces Martha and Charlie Silvers, "Bitsy" and the entire Sperling family John and wife Kathy Chadwick, and Lawrence Chadwick.
Lorna spent many summers at the Jersey Shore with her parents and two sisters. On one romantic, full moon evening, she met Allan Chadwick and fell in love. They married on May 27th, 1944, and she moved to Barnegat, New Jersey. She and Allan raised four children. The next 25 years were full of her community efforts: Methodist Church, PTA, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Founding Member of the Barnegat Historical Society. She and Allan ran a business throughout this time, building Barnegat Bay Sneakboxes and making sails for small sailboats. Lorna kept all the books, accounting, and lots of pots of coffee. She also learned to make sails and was able to continue the business when Allan passed away. She eventually received the Tuckerton Seaport Hurley Conklin Award in 1994.
Lorna and Joseph Shinn rekindled their friendship over coffee and the mending of sails. Their friendship developed into love and Lorna married Wilber Joseph Shinn on July 14, 1973. They made their new home on Doncaster Road in Easton, MD and spent the next 25 years sailing on the Miles and Chesapeake, eating crabs and oysters, planting many trees and flowers. Both were active as members of the Presbyterian Church of Easton. Lorna was strong in her faith and supported it in any way she could. May she find peace in the arms of her Lord.
In Lieu Of Flowers,
Memorial Contributions Can Be Sent To:
Presbyterian Church of Easton
Talbot Co. Hospice
