Lorraine Brummell Smith FEDERALSBURG — On Friday, October 1, 2021 a host of angels escorted our dearly beloved Aunt, Lorraine Brummell Smith, to her eternal home. With everlasting gratitude for her life, her labor; the things she taught; the love she gave; and the inspiration she bestowed, we set aside this day to remember her smile, her laughter, her kindness and her dedication to her family and friends. She was the third daughter of the late Ethel Viola Prattis Brummell and the late Charles Elmer Brummell, Sr. She was born on October 15, 1946 in Federalsburg, MD.
Lorraine was educated in the Caroline County Public School System and graduated from Lockerman High School, the Class of 1965. She married Jimmie Smith of Wilson, NC, on August 21, 1971.
Lorraine grew up attending Timothy Farmer Memorial Church of God in Christ in Preston, MD. While living in Washington, DC, she was a member of the New Bethel Church of God in Christ. She also fellowshipped with members of the Word of Life Family Ministries, Inc. Federalsburg, MD.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Minister Jeffery Butler officiating. A visitation will be held from 10am-12pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
