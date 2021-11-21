Lorraine Glass ST. MICHAELS — Lorraine Marie (Moglia) Glass passed away on November 11, 2021.
Born September 13, 1930 in Newark, NJ she was the daughter of Rose and John Moglia.
Lorraine lived in Newark, NJ and was a graduate of West Side High School. While living in Newark, she worked for Public Service Electric and Gas Co. as an auditor.
She moved to Point Pleasant Beach, NJ in 1950 and five years later married her true love, Wallace F. Glass. It was there, where they raised their five children. She worked for the town of Point Pleasant Beach as the Municipal Court Administrator. After retirement she and her husband Wally moved to their waterfront home in St. Michaels to enjoy the beautiful Eastern Shore of Maryland. Lorraine also pursued her hobby of photography capturing the beauty of the area.
She was a volunteer at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for 28 years. She also was the coordinator for the Mosquito program of the State of Maryland for her district. In addition she spent many hours knitting hats for newborn babies for several hospitals in the Philadelphia area, too many hats to number. She loved cooking for her family and friends and delighted having dinner parties for anyone who could come to dine. She also enjoyed having Happy Hour on her porch for friends and family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Wallace, her parents Rose and John Moglia and her granddaughter, Catherine Rose Mackell.
Lorraine is survived by her children and their spouses, Christopher (Yvonne), Katherine Mackell (Thomas), Matthew (Cathleen), Robert (Jacqueline) and Stephanie Horan (Stephan). Also eight grandchildren, Thomas, Casey (Shana), Alexandra, Christie, Benjamin, Declan, Colin and Karri and two great grandchildren Isabella and Jackson. Also surviving are her sister, Jane Kirkland and her brother Raymond Moglia.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, November 26th at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michaels, MD with Internment at the Veterans Cemetery in Beulah, MD beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Michaels Fire and EMT Dept. and the Talbot Humane Society in Easton, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.