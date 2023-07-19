Lorraine Jospehine Brown EASTON — Lorraine Josephine Brown, of Easton died on July 13th, 2023, at Talbot Hospice. She was 91.
Born on December 19, 1931, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Stella Dobrezwski Makowiecki.
Following high school, she earned her Business Degree at Strayer College and worked for years as a bookkeeper at Gordon Booksellers.
In 1950, she married the love of her life, William F. Brown to whom she was married for 72 years.
Lorraine is survived by her brother Andrew Makowiecki, son, William F. Brown, Jr. and his wife Susan of Eastfield, MD and a daughter, Linda Brown Chriest, of Cameron, NC. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Lilith Cozine and husband William.
Along with her parents and loving husband, Lorraine is predeceased by Constance Stelmack, Jerome Makowiecki Jr., and Mary Jane Devlin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St. Easton, MD, where friends may call one hour prior to the 11am service. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Brown's memory may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
