Lorraine Williamson Fairbank EASTON — Lorraine Williamson Fairbank of Easton, Maryland passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the University of Maryland Medical System at Easton. She was 88.
She was born on October 27, 1933 in Federalsburg, Maryland; the daughter of the late Earl Williamson and Hazel Trice Williamson.
She was married to Raymond Fairbank. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2020.
She worked for the former Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone as an operator. In her free time she enjoyed antiquing, yard sales, auctions, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by three children: Brenda Daffin and her husband Robert of Federalsburg, Ray Fairbank and his wife Diane of American Corner, and Debra DeRohn and her husband John of Greenwood; nine grandchildren: Krystal Cohey, Ray Fairbank, Jr., Eric Conrad, Scott Fitzroy, Kyle Fitzroy, Brian Richel, Mike Richel, Robert Daffin, Jr, and Samantha Scott; and one sister Irene Passwaters of Federalsburg.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Carla Conrad, and two siblings: Kenneth Williamson and Audrey Zahnizer.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the start of the service.
