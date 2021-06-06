Louis John Biskach, Sr. HURLOCK — Louis John Biskach, Sr., 74, of Hurlock passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware with his family by his side after sustaining a traumatic brain injury from a fall that occurred at home. He was born on November 6, 1946 in Cambridge and was a son of the late Frank A. Biskach and Mary Elizabeth Biskach.
Mr. Biskach graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge to return home to assist with the care of his family's farm following the death of his father. He worked at National Can Company in Cambridge from the late 1960's until the plant closure. He owned and operated Biskach Construction Company for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his later years gained much pleasure from admiring and feeding the various wildlife on his property. He loved watching movies, especially John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.
He is survived by his wife Judy Stewart Biskach of Hurlock, a daughter Tammy Parham and husband Alex of Hurlock, a son Louis John Biskach, Jr. of Hurlock, a grandson Bobby Parham and wife Darbi of Denton, four great grandchildren Brad, Jason, Derek and Erin Parham and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special furry sidekicks Molly, Midget and Mo. Besides his parents, Mr. Biskach is preceded in death by two brothers Frank C. Biskach, Sr. and Charles L. Biskach, Sr.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Mr. David Tolley officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.