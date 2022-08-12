Louise A. Scott DENTON — Louise A. Scott of Denton, Maryland died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Born near Denton on March 27, 1932, she was the daughter of Melvin W. Andrew and Edna Spicher Andrew. Louise was a 1949 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, and married Paul F. Scott on October 7, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2009. Mrs. Scott retired as secretary from the Caroline County Board of Education in 1992.
Mrs. Scott is survived by three sons, Steven R. Scott (Pat) of Dover, DE; Jeff A. Scott (Linda) and David (Jake) P. Scott (Debra) both of Denton; 7 grandchildren: J. Wade Scott (Sally) of Federalsburg, MD, Eric S. Scott (Sherri) of Greenwood, DE, Matthew P. Scott (Katie) of Magnolia, DE, Allison M. Sharp (Justin) of Wyoming, DE, Nicole Scott, Jessica Jeschelnik (Brad) and Ashley Scott of Denton, and two step-grandchildren: Erica Meyer-Lee and Matthew Meyer; 7 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Taylor, Laney, Michael, Penny, Madelyn, Lorelia, Brantley and one great-great-grandchild, Orin.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Moore Funeral Home located 12 S. 2nd St. Denton, MD 21629. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in private.
Memorial donations may be made to: Ames United Methodist Church, PO Box 145, Preston, MD 21655, St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Street, Denton, MD 21629 or Caroline Co. Public Library, 100 Market St., Denton, MD 21629.
