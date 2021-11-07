Louise B. Ireland EASTON — Born on November 4, 1932 in Surgoinsville, TN, Louise passed away peacefully on November 1, 2021 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD.
Louise married Leroy Ireland on January 1, 1957 in Trappe, MD and they made their home and raised their family in Easton. Their marriage lasted 62 years.
A 1951 graduate of Easton High School, she derived much pleasure in planning class reunions and get togethers for her remaining classmates. She also was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Easton where she served in many capacities throughout the years.
Besides being a stay-at-home wife and mother, she worked throughout the years for Lomax Jewelers, Shannahan and Wrightson Hardware, Atkinson's Dept. Store and Black and Decker where she managed the company store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Ireland in 2019, her parents Fred & Mary Bridges, brothers Floyd, Ted, Eugene, Hugh and Charles Bridges, sisters Oneida Hunley, Mabel Schmidt and Lena Cockrell and son-in-law, Doug George.
Survivors include children Linda Lee George of Easton, MD, Lois Ireland Huggins (Pierre) of Herndon, VA and Les Ireland (Lori) of Long Boat Key, FL, brother John Bridges (Nettie) of Hanover, PA, sister Joyce Pearce (Don) of Wake Forest, NC and grandchildren Kevin Weems (Jessica) and Amanda Weems both of Easton, MD, Christopher Ireland (Nora) of Ellicott City, MD and Michael Ireland of Ft. Worth, TX, 4 great-grandchildren, several very special nieces and nephews and her very dear friends. She was honored to have 5 namesakes.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Easton at 10:30 am. Family visitation will be prior starting at 9 am.
The family would like to thank Talbot Hospice, Dr. Russell Schilling, Dr. Robert Hanna and Patty Lancaster, CRNP for the wonderful care that they gave her throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Talbot Hospice or The First Baptist Church of Easton.
