Louise Elizabeth TILGHMAN ISLAND — Thomas Louise “Beth” Thomas (nee Canfield) formerly of Wayne, PA, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022 after a long battle with COPD and Pulmonary Fibrosis. Daughter of the late Abraham Browning and Louise Canfield. Beloved wife of Ronald Thomas and loving mother of six surviving children. Also dearly loved by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. An avid horse woman, the highlight of her year was the Devon Horse Show where she had been an active volunteer over the years. Her love of horses was rivaled only by her love of the water. She grew up spending summers at the NJ shore and enjoyed living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for the last 12 years of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2022 at the Goodwill UMC in Elverson, PA at 1 pm. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Goodwill UMC, Elverson PA or the Talbott Hospice in Easton, MD.
