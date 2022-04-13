Louise Jeanette Beck "Jean" DOVER, DE — Louise Jeanette "Jean" Beck of Dover, DE, formerly of Laurel, DE and Denton, MD, received her angel wings on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was 95 years young.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Mrs. Beck was the daughter of the late John Richard Schneider and Lula Schneider. Her husband, George W. Beck, Jr., who she married in 1948, passed away on January 27, 1994.
In Denton, Jean worked as a bookkeeper for Beck Chevrolet. Later she worked for Bittorf Ford in Annapolis, MD. For many years, she was on the Altar Guild of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Laurel, DE. She was a terrific bridge player, loved to play golf and was an avid gardener. Jean was a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens.
Jean is survived by two sons: George R. Beck (Susan) of Dover, DE and Ronald C. Beck (Candice A. Casey) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; 3 step granddaughters: Heather Garner (Mike) of Church Hill, MD, Shannon Russell (Steve) of Ozark, MO, and Kathaleen Coyle (Jamie) of Oro Valley, AZ; and eight step great grandchildren: James, Eric, Amanda, Darcie, Samantha, James, Kaleigh, and Patrick. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Schneider and Ells Schneider, and a sister, Hazel Schneider.
A funeral service will be 2 PM on Friday, April 15th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit one hour before the service. The internment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations on Mrs. Beck's memory, the family suggests they send them to the American Cancer Society. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
