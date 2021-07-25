Lowell C. Candel PRESTON — Lowell C. Candel of Preston, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home in Preston, MD. He was 71 years old.
Born in Syracuse, NY, Mr. Candel was the son of the late Rev. Carl Ray Candel and Sylvia Bernadine Janacek Candel. He was a 1969 graduate of South Dorchester Mr. Candel had owned and operated Candel's Towing Inc. in Easton since 1999. He was devoted to his towing and an avid collector of model rollbacks and wreckers. He was well known and loved in the towing community earning him a nomination in the past for Tow Man of the Year. He was a terrific husband, Dad, and Granddad.
He is survived by his wife, Delores "Dee" Candel of Preston; a son, Joseph Candel (Hilary) of Easton; four daughters: Mandy Murphy (Danny) of St. Michaels, Crystal Daffin (Robert) of Federalsburg, Amy Amerman (Steve) of Federalsburg, and Angie Whitby (Jay) of Federalsburg; a sister, Corrine Davis of Danville, PA and two brothers, Keith Candel of Cordova and Kevin Candel of Easton; and ten grandchildren: Ryland Candel, Eliza Candel, D.J. Murphy, Kyla Moran, Matthew Elmore (Kassie), Brandon Elmore, Ali Phillips, Mackenzie Whitby, Hunter Whitby, and Brian Whitby, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may call from 6 until 8 on Thursday evening. The interment will be in the Jr. Order Cemetery in Preston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving memorial donations to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Street, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
