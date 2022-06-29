Lt. Col. George D. Brennan, II EASTON — Lieutenant Colonel George Donald Brennan II USMC, Retired, 82, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Easton. George was born at Sacred Heart Hospital on November 18, 1939, in Allentown, PA, son of George Donald Brennan and Margaret Catherine Fanning.
George met his wife Mary Agnes Tobin in Hawaii when he was a 1st Lieutenant serving with the 1st Marine Brigade, Kane'ohe Bay Hawaii. They married on November 27, 1965, in Piedmont, CA.
George was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. He also attended the United States Naval Post Graduate School to further his education in Management. George served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years and served at various duty stations within the United States and Okinawa, Japan. Upon retirement in 1980 and after tours at the United Stated Naval Academy and the Pentagon, George and Mary purchased a farm in Easton.
He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross Color with Palm and Frame, Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal (First Class), and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
As a local business owner of Elliott Equipment & Hardware - later changed to Rio Del Mar Enterprises (to evoke memories of a beach in California where George and Mary enjoyed spending time) and farmer, George was an active member in the community. He was a staunch supporter of Eastern Shore Grain and Cattle Farmers, Easton High School, SSPP High School, Farm Fest - Maryland Athletes for Multiple Sclerosis, Operation Christmas as well as multiple discreet charitable organizations within the Easton community. He was also a member of the Marine Corp Association and the National Polled Hereford Society.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Agnes Tobin, who passed December 1, 2012. He is survived by his four children, Michael Sean Brennan and his wife, Heather of New York, NY; Mary Catherine McGoldrick and her husband, Peter of Annapolis, MD; Elizabeth Ann Crain and her husband, Barry of Jackson, MS; and Ann Marie Prouty and her husband, Doug of Danvers, MA. Also, his grandchildren, Catie, Hope, Colt, Austin, Gabrielle, Sydney, Chance, Georgia, Teagan and Cayden, as well as, his brother, Robert C. Brennan and his wife, Pat of Phillipsburg, NJ; and his loyal companion, Buddy.
George was quick witted with a dry sense of humor and never wavered from his Irish Catholic upbringing and love of family. He was a wonderful father, husband, friend and will be deeply missed.
He was fond of the Irish blessing: "May your glass be ever full. May the roof over your head be always strong. And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead."
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4:00-8:00PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St. in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Catch A Lift Foundation, a nonprofit program dedicated to healing veterans (Maryland Chapter) 2066 York Road, Suite 201 Timonium/Lutherville, MD 21093. https://catchaliftfund.org/
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
