Lucas M. Marsh TEXAS — Lucas Merritt Marsh passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at his home in Texas. Born November 5, 1979 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, he was the son of Randy Merritt Marsh and Dawn Blanchette Richard. From a young age Lucas could be found taking toys apart, electrical items, and put them back together just to see how that functioned. He had a lifelong LOVE of Citizens' Band (CB) Radio and Amateur Radio (HAM Radio) operation. Lucas could be heard calling CQ CQ, which means, "I wish to contact any amateur station." You could hear him talking all over the world with his call sign KB9-MEJ. Lucas was a tried-and-true Green Bay Packers fan. No matter what state he lived in, he never wavered, he was a "CHEESEHEAD" all the way.
Lucas moved to MD to finish his high school years and lived with his Aunt Marsha and Grandmother Marsh. After graduation from Easton High School (Class of '99), Lucas began working at Black and Decker as a test console operator. During that time, Lucas was diagnosed in 2000 with Type 1 Insulin-Dependent Diabetes, which required major lifestyle changes. However, he continued at his job and at the same time attended Chesapeake College where he earned his Associates Degree in Electronics Technology in 2004. Receiving this degree was a huge accomplishment and a very proud moment for all our family. In 2005, Lucas worked as a crew leader/installer with J&C Custom Design Security, and in 2007, worked as a QC Inspector at Power Electronics until 2014. Due to his health, he moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2015.
Lucas was a very proud Dad, to be blessed with five children, CheyAnn Danielle Shipman, USAF, JBSA-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, Lucas Jr., Marcel, Benjamin, and Cecilia Marsh all of Sudlersville, Maryland.
Lucas leaves behind his fiancé and forever love, Lina Jimenez.
Lucas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Richard and Alberta Blanchette, and his paternal grandparents James R. (Jimmy) and Anna Mae Marsh.
Surviving him are his mother, Dawn Richard (Brad), San Antonio, Texas, his father Randy Marsh (Ying), brother, Benjamin Marsh (Miranda), niece, Kaeli Marsh and nephew Austin Bunkelman, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; Aunts: Deborah Collins (Kirk), Tammy Hodge (Robert), Cambridge, Maryland, Marsha Dicus (Michael) Delaware, Traci Blanchette, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Uncle: Danny Marsh (Mary Ellen) Baltimore, Maryland; Stepbrothers: "Steve" Xingxiang Gau, New York and Joseph Richard San Antonio, Texas; Stepsister: Sarah Richard Kinard (Benjamin) and their children, Keighan, Gavin, and Brielle, all of San Antonio Texas; Cousins: Katie Anderson (Brendan) Baltimore, Maryland., Ashley Blanchette, Zachary (Anna), Emma, and Joshua (Yarely) Towne, all of Wisconsin; Adam Mickey (Ellie), Easton, Maryland, and Roe Dudley (Jessica), Idaho.
Pallbearers will be Alan Simmons, Charles Moxey, Ron Waltenberger, Adam Mickey, Danny Marsh, and Kirk Collins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 12:30 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, PA, Cambridge, MD. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until time of the service. The Pastor Chris Pettit will officiate.
Burial will be immediately following service and will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Lucas Marsh, Sr. to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116-7023.
