Lucille Elizabeth Moose GRASONVILLE — Lucille Elizabeth Moose, age 93, passed away July 22nd, 2023, peacefully in her home. She was born in Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania on July 21st, 1930, to the late Stanley and Veronica (nee Ignotovich) Matkins. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John H. Moose and her dearest daughter, Cheryl. She is survived by her loving children: John G. Moose (Carla), Donald J. Moose (Cynthia), Susan E. Martone, and William Moose. Lucille is also survived by 6 cherished grandchildren.
Upon high school graduation, Lucille left her hometown for Washington D.C., where she worked many years for the Immigration and Naturalization Service. She also met her husband, John H., while living in D.C.
Lucille was known for love of square dancing, needlepoint, and gardening. She cherished her birds and the gorgeous views of the Chester River. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday 10am, July 27th, 2023, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 13705 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD 20906. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617. For online condolences go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.