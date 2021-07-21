Lucille Holmes Collins SALISBURY — Lucille Holmes Collins of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, Maryland. She was 83.
She was born on Valentine's Day, 1938 in Easton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clayton Smith Collins and Hazel Bennett Collins.
Growing up in Federalsburg, she later attended Wesley College and studied Missionary Lessons. A deep faith in Jesus Christ, Lucille enjoyed serving the Lord and others. She volunteered at the former WOLC Radio, The Christian Renewal Center and the Senior Center and did mission work in Ireland and Haiti.
Over the years, she worked at the Winterthur Museum, the radio station, sat with children to provide day care, and was a secretary at Caroline Foods. She was a member of the Uprising Church in Salisbury for many years where she served on the prayer and intercessions teams.
She is survived by her brother, William "Bill" Collins and his wife Patsy of Rhodesdale, two special nieces: Lisa Rizia and her husband Junior of Federalsburg, and Karen Epeheimer and her husband David of Eldorado, and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Elizabeth Liddicoat and Kathleen Harper.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt thanks to the Staff of Talbot Hospice for all of the support and loving care Lucille received during her time there.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601
