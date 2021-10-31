Lula Darlene Moore Wallace HURLOCK — Lula "Darlene" Moore, 77, of Hurlock, Maryland passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton.
Born on December 18, 1943 in Cambridge, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ralph Wallace and Olga Mae Meredith Wallace.
Darlene lived her entire life in Dorchester County. She married her sweetheart John Hamilton Moore, Sr. on September 10, 1960 and together raised three children. John died in October 1999.
She was a lifetime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Cambridge. Darlene was employed as an assembler for Airpax, she retired after 35 years of service.
Darlene enjoyed going out to the restaurants, watching old western movies, family cookouts and also spending time with her Kingdom Hall family.
She is survived by her children John Hamilton Moore, Jr., Jacqueline Moore and her companion Richie White and Eric Moore all of Cambridge; grandchildren Ricky Moore, Stephanie Woolford, John Tyler Moore and Jennifer Moore Nelson; seven great-grandchildren Savannah, Shyla and Saxton Moore of Cambridge, Rylan Nelson, Gage Stewart, Adam and Evan Moore of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews, her cat "Ivy" and her Kingdom Hall family.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband were two sisters Kay Robinson and Jean Newcomb.
A visitation with family will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge, MD from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Food and fellowship will be held at the VFW, 115 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, MD following the visitation.
She will be laid to rest at a later date at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darlene's name can be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804.
