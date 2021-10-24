Lyn Stafford Welty EASTON — Lyn Stafford Welty, 77, of Easton MD, passed away on October 17, 2021. She was so grateful for a great life.
Lyn was born in Cambridge, MD on July 19, 1944, to parents Zebulon Hopkins Stafford and Jane Cunningham.
Lyn lived her entire life in Easton, Maryland. She graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School in 1963. After spending several months in Italy, she attended a fancy finishing school in hopes of making her a "prim and proper" lady. Well, Lyn knew how to be a lady but preferred to be a "country girl". She received her bachelor's degree in education from Salisbury College and a master's degree in education at Salisbury University. Her entire 30-year teaching career was in Talbot County. Lyn began teaching at the elementary level. She transferred to Easton Middle School as an 8th grade Language Arts teacher, and truly found her niche. She spent her remaining 21 teaching years there.
Lyn married the "love of her life" Pete Welty in 1990. They bought a place in Chincoteague, VA and spent every weekend there. Pete could fish and Lyn could sit on the beach and read. Sadly, Pete died in 2004.
She loved spending time on the beach, riding around on her "Princess" golf cart, reading, gardening, her beloved pets and spending time with her friends.
Lyn continued to enjoy Chincoteague and once she fully retired, she spent all of Spring, Summer and Fall with her friends and "adopted" family. Lyn was called by many "The Crazy Pony Lady" because she loved the ponies and told everyone that all the babies were hers. Lyn was involved with every aspect of Pony Penning Week. Her favorite part of the Summer.
Lyn attended Trinity Cathedral and served as a Chalice, Altar Guild, and an Acolyte.
Lyn is survived by her daughter: Allison Banks; granddaughter: Zoey Banks; Grandson: Logan Banks. Lyn is also survived by her wonderful Chincoteague Family.
Services will be held at Trinity Cathedral, Easton, MD on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Cathedral, Easton, MD or to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department for her 'babies.'
