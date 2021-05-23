Lynda Jeane Barrow A Celebration of Life for Lynda J. Barrow will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 10:00 a.m., at Navy Point, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 N. Talbot St., Saint Michaels, MD 21663.
Lynda died on February 18, 2021. In the event of rain, the gathering will be held under the Hooper's Island Lighthouse on the Museum grounds. Those who attend are encouraged to share memories and stories about Lynda. COVID rules will be followed at the gathering.
