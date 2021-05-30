Lynn C. Shenton Dixon HURLOCK — Lynn C. Shenton, of Hurlock passed away on May 28, 2021 at the age of 77.
She was born in Baltimore, MD on August 23, 1943, the first born child of Robert and Elsie Davis Dixon.
Lynn was a retired caregiver, working most her life running an in-house Project Home. Her deepest love was for God, her family and extended to most everyone she crossed paths with. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and an amazing grandmother; only she knew that very special something each grandchild liked, such as cooked pumpkin pie mix, a particular pizza, a special candy and constantly would arrive with or have ready all those things. Oh...we cant forget her variety of homemade biscuits. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy!
Lynn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Norman Shenton Jr., children: Shawn (Bruce), Louanne (David), Matt (Tina), Norman (Angie), Amy (Joey), Luke (Alexis), eight grandchildren, Danny, Travis, Aubrey, Natalie, Cierra, Joseph, Norman, and Gabriel and 7 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Layla, Mason, Henry, Remmi, Matthew and Penelope. She is also survived by sisters Gail and Cindy, and brothers, Bob, and Mark along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elsie, and a son, Robin.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie, MD 21061 at 12 noon.
