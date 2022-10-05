Lynnwood Beverly Scott CHURCH HILL — Lynwood Beverly Scott of Church Hill, Maryland died on October 1, 2022.
He was 91.
He was born in Church Hill, the only child of Alton Blackburn and Gladys Fleming Scott. He lived in and around Church Hill his entire lifetime, in fact he never lived more than 8 miles from his birthplace.
Mr. Scott was previously married and has a daughter from that marriage. He remarried to Patricia Kimble.
He was a lifelong farmer and farmed the same location on Rolphs Wharf Road for over 70 years. He was also a third-generation school bus contractor and driver for 30 years, retiring at the age of 65.
He was a lover of dirt track racing since he was first taken to a race by his father as a teenager. He also enjoyed bowling. He and his wife traveled the Contiguous United States in a camper with their companion, Inky, the cat. Mr. Scott was also well known for his extensive gardens.
He was a member of Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company and St. Luke's Episcopal Church where he served as Jr. Warden, with the Vestry, and on the building committee for the Parish House.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, he is survived by a daughter: Deborah Scott of Church Hill, MD, along with three step-children: Teddy Kimble, Patty Clark, and Robert Kimble, four step-grandchildren: Robbie, Caitlyn, Sabrina, and Cameron, and one step-great grandson: Will.
Services will be held on Friday, October 7 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Kent in Chestertown, MD. Relatives and friends may call one hour prior at the church. Interment will be in St. Luke's Cemetery in Church Hill, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church 7579 Sandy Bottom Road Chestertown, MD 21620 or Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company 316 Main St. Church Hill, MD 21623 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
