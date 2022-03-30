M. Lee Hughes CAMBRIDGE — M. Lee Hughes, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. He was born in Golden Hill on May 24, 1942 and was a son of the late Maurice W. and Cleatus Newcomb Hughes.
He attended South Dorchester High School and received his GED in 1995. On March 22, 1974, he married the former Terry Hurley who passed away on July 3, 2004. In his early years he worked for Dorchester County. Later, Mr. Hughes worked on the water, as a plumber, worked at Nabisco, and the Mushroom Canning Company. He enjoyed building model boats, and doing yard work. Mr. Hughes was a member of Wesley Chapel in Andrews and Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians.
He is survived by a daughter Mary Marshall and husband Gary of Mardela, two sons Timmy Hughes and wife Han of Hurlock and Tony Hughes of Cambridge, five grandchildren Ashley Bauguess, Anthony Hughes II, Katherine Lipsius, Casey Edger and Emmalee Lipsius, a great grandson Graysyn Edger, two sisters Shirley Wickwire of Cambridge and Donna Hughes of Andrews, a brother Michael Hughes of Andrews and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. George Ames officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Andrews. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Wesley Chapel Church, 212 E. Appleby Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613.
