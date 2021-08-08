Mabel Aline Koski GRASONVILLE — Mabel Aline Koski of Grasonville, MD passed away on August 3, 2021, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was 78.
Born on June 4, 1943, in Lawton, OK, she was the daughter of William Warren and Flora Faye Zimmerman, and James Albert Lynch. She was known for as the "cake lady" for the cakes that she baked for everyone.
Mabel is survived by her children Helen Wiggins (Mike); William Koski, Jr. (Jennifer); James "Jimmy" Koski (Tammy); 11 grandchildren Donald Jr.; Michael; William; Lisa; Jena (Jason); Brandon; William III "trey"; Tyler; Brianna; Ashley and Trinity; nine great grandchildren Caitlyn; Michaela; Ryan; John Jr. Lindsay; Jason Jr.; Jaycee "Papoose"; Wynter; and Ilyana; a sister Glenda Faye; and a brother Don. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years William Koski, Sr. and her daughter Donna Faye Breeding.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralome.com
