FEDERALSBURG — Malcom T. Knopp, Jr. (Tom) of Federalsburg, Maryland passed away on November 24, 2021, at Tidal Health at Nanticoke Hospital, Seaford, Delaware. He was 60 years old.
He was born on October 23, 1961, in Baltimore, Maryland the son of Malcom T. Knopp, Sr. and Joan Bergery.
His lifelong passion was being a grain farmer. Later in life he became a real estate agent with Sperry Van Ness/Miller Commercial Real Estate where he specialized in the sale and leasing of industrial, retail, office, and commercial investment properties as well as land sales in both Maryland and Delaware. Tom served as a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Sussex County Association of Realtors.
In his free time, he loved to spend time with his family, his granddaughter who was the apple of his eye, and his beloved bloodhound Daisy Mae.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Brenda A. (Joseph) Knopp, father Malcom Knopp, Jr., granddaughter Rhianna Wolfe, all of Federalsburg, Maryland, his mother Joan Bergery of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and his bloodhound Daisy Mae.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home, P.A., 216 Main Street, Federalsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 prior to the start of the service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
